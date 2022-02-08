Austria Ready to Impose Sanctions Against Russia If It Invades Ukraine - Foreign Minister

Austria is ready to support Kiev and impose a package of sanctions against Russia if it invades Ukraine even if it will cause economic damage to the European Union, Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg said on Tuesday

"There is a very clear sense of consensus in the EU. Austria is ready to provide support (to Ukraine) in the event of aggression (by Russia) and to support a package of sanctions. It will be painful, painful for everyone. Do we want to follow this way? No. But we will have to use such deterrent measures," Schallenberg said at a joint press conference with Ukrainian, Czech and Slovakian foreign ministers in Kiev.

At the same time, the Austrian foreign minister expressed belief that the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline should not form the basis for the future sanctions against Russia.

"This is a project that's not even operating yet. I think it could not yet be a cornerstone of the sanctions regime designed to change the behavior of Moscow. It's as if I want to drive a car that hasn't even been filled yet.

We're trying to focus on two aspects - Nord Stream 2 and SWIFT," Schallenberg said.

In the past few months, the West and Ukraine have accused Russia of amassing troops near the Ukrainian border in alleged preparation for invasion. In this regard, a number of politicians in the United States and European countries have voiced opposition to the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, designed to carry natural gas from Russia to Germany beneath the Baltic Sea, given its significance for the future of gas transit through Ukraine.

Russia has consistently stated that it has no intention of invading Ukraine, while stressing that it has the right to move its forces within its own territory. Moscow has also expressed concerns over NATO military activity near its borders and ongoing military support of Ukraine, including an increase in the number of Western instructors in the breakaway Donbas region. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that Moscow is not excluding that the "hysteria" around Ukraine fueled by the West is aimed at concealing Kiev's plans to sabotage the Minsk Agreements on Donbas.