Austria Received Important Data From FBI on Vienna Terrorist Attack - Interior Minister

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th November, 2020) Austria received important information in connection with the Vienna terrorist attack during contact with the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), Austrian Interior Minister Karl Nehammer said on Thursday.

"Especially it should be noted that we have carried out intensive cooperation with the FBI and received very important information from the FBI," Nehammer said at a press conference.