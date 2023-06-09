UrduPoint.com

Austria Registers Most Asylum Requests By Unaccompanied Children In EU In 2022 - EU Agency

Umer Jamshaid Published June 09, 2023 | 01:20 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th June, 2023) The number of unaccompanied children applying for asylum in Austria more than doubled in 2022 with 13,257 applications, which is significantly more than in other EU country, according to an annual report published on Thursday by the Vienna-based EU Agency for Fundamental Rights.

"There was... a substantial increase in asylum requests from unaccompanied children (in the entire EU) with 39,520 applications in 2022. In 2021, there were 25,130 such applications. The (EU) member states with the largest numbers of applications were Austria (13,275), Germany (7,275) and Netherlands (4,205). In Austria, the number of unaccompanied children applying for asylum was more than double the number in 2021 (5,605)," the report reads.

European Commissioner for Home Affairs Ylva Johansson said on Tuesday the commission was considering the possibility of prolonging the Temporary Protection Directive of Ukrainian refugees to the EU until March 2025.

She added that 16 million Ukrainian refugees had fled to the European Union since the start of Russia's military operation, with four million people still remaining in European states.

In March 2022, the Council of the EU activated an emergency mechanism, Temporary Protection Directive, due to the mass influx of people fleeing Ukraine amid hostilities. The aim was to ease pressure on national asylum systems and provide displaced persons with an opportunity to enjoy harmonized rights across the union, including access to the labor market and education, medical assistance and others. Over the past year, around 4 million non-EU citizens, who had fled Ukraine, benefited from temporary protection status in the EU.

