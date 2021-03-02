UrduPoint.com
Austria Registers Most Side Effects After Use Of AstraZeneca Vaccine - Regulator

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 02nd March 2021 | 11:52 PM

The majority of reports on side effects after COVID-19 vaccinations have been registered following the use of the AstraZeneca vaccines, while fewer side effects were caused by the Pfizer and the Moderna vaccines, the Austrian Federal Office for Safety in Health Care (BASG) said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd March, 2021) The majority of reports on side effects after COVID-19 vaccinations have been registered following the use of the AstraZeneca vaccines, while fewer side effects were caused by the Pfizer and the Moderna vaccines, the Austrian Federal Office for Safety in Health Care (BASG) said on Tuesday.

"The AstraZeneca vaccine has shown significantly more reports than the BioNTech/Pfizer or the Moderna vaccines," the BASG's report said.

According to the report, 75,010 Austrians received the AstraZeneca vaccines and 3,574 of them complained of side effects (47.65 per 1,000). A total of 527,114 citizens were inoculated by the Pfizer vaccine, with 2,929 cases of side effects registered (5.

56 per 1,000), and 18,803 people got the Moderna vaccine, with 173 side effects (9.2 per 1,000).

The report added that Austria registered 6,676 side effects cases that allegedly manifested after vaccinations from December 27 to February 26. Most of the side effects included headache, fever, lassitude, pain in injection sites and other expected side effects set out in medical research. During the period, Austria carried out over 600,000 vaccinations.

The country has vaccinated 670,208 citizens, and 235,497 Austrians received second vaccine shots.

Austria has confirmed 15,003,345 COVID-19 cases, with 8,456 related deaths, according to the Austrian Agency for Health and food Safety.

