Austria Registers Record 1,300 New COVID-19 Cases Over Past 24 Hours - Interior Ministry

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2020) Austria has registered a record 1,346 cases of COVID-19 over the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of those infected since the beginning of the pandemic to 58,672, according to the country's interior ministry.

According to the data, 402 new cases of the infection were reported from Vienna over the given period.

A total of 45,846 people have recovered and 872 patients have died since the beginning of the pandemic.

As of now, 654 patients are in hospitals and 112 of them are in intensive care units.

Since September, Austria has seen a consistently high daily increase in new COVID-19 patients. Several countries, including Germany have declared Vienna and several Austrian regions high risk areas due to COVID-19.

Austrian Health Minister Rudolf Anschober has previously denied rumors about a second coronavirus-related quarantine starting on October 26.