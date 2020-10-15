Austria Registers Record 1,552 New COVID-19 Cases - Interior Ministry

Austria has confirmed 1,552 new cases of the coronavirus over the past 24 hours, the highest daily increment since the start of the pandemic, and the overall tally surpassed 60,000, the country's interior ministry said on Thursday

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th October, 2020) Austria has confirmed 1,552 new cases of the coronavirus over the past 24 hours, the highest daily increment since the start of the pandemic, and the overall tally surpassed 60,000, the country's interior ministry said on Thursday.

According to the ministry, almost a third of newly-registered cases � 480 � were detected in Vienna. Overall, the country has confirmed 60,224 COVID-19 cases, 877 related deaths and over 46,000 recoveries.

Austria, like many other European countries, is experiencing a sharp rise in the infection rate since early September.

At the same time, Austrian Health Minister Rudolf Anschober previously denied rumors of a second coronavirus-related quarantine starting on October 26.