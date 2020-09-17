UrduPoint.com
Austria Reintroduces Ban on Gatherings of More Than 10 People Amid COVID-19 Surge

Austria will ban indoor gatherings of more than 10 people starting on Monday due to the growing number of COVID-19 cases in the country, Chancellor Sebastian Kurz said on Thursday

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th September, 2020) Austria will ban indoor gatherings of more than 10 people starting on Monday due to the growing number of COVID-19 cases in the country, Chancellor Sebastian Kurz said on Thursday.

Over the past 24 hours, Austria confirmed 780 new cases of COVID-19, including 366 in Vienna.

Kurz pointed out an exponential increase in the number of new coronavirus infections in Austria in recent weeks, adding that the number of hospitalizations is also on the rise. In this regard, the authorities have decided to tighten measures to prevent a second lockdown and negative consequences for the economy, the chancellor said.

"First, it is necessary to reduce social contacts. This means that personal celebrations, private events, and indoor gatherings should be limited to 10 people," Kurz said at a press conference.

He added that up to 100 people can still participate in outdoor gatherings. The exception to the rule are funerals, the chancellor noted.

Wearing face masks is obligatory at all public places and on public transport.

