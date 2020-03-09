Austria Reports 20 More Coronavirus Cases Over Several Hours

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th March, 2020) The toll of coronavirus infections in Austria has gone up 20 cases to 131 in a matter of hours since Monday morning, the Health Ministry said.

Earlier in the day, the ministry reported 112 confirmed cases, but the number was soon updated to say that following a total of 4,734 tests for COVID-19, 131 people tested positive and two of them have already recovered.

Austria is in the mid-tier of European countries affected by the coronavirus epidemic. The government shored up its intervention measures last Friday, introducing a temporary ban on direct flights to and from Iran and South Korea and select Italian airports, mandatory health check ups on the border with Italy - currently the most affected EU country with over 7,000 confirmed cases and 366 fatalities - and mandatory medical certificates for all foreigners entering Austria that they are clear of the virus.