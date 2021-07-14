Austria Reports Spike in Daily COVID-19 Cases - Authorities

UrduPoint.com
Faizan Hashmi 18 seconds ago Wed 14th July 2021 | 06:30 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th July, 2021) Austria has witnessed a surge in coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, according to the data provided by the country's Crisis and Disaster Management on Wednesday.

As of Wednesday morning, 332 fresh COVID-19 infections were identified, bringing the total to over 652,000. In comparison, the Tuesday daily number stood at 218 while the entire preceding month posted under 200 new cases daily.

Besides, the death toll from the disease increased by two fatalities and now stands at 10,726, the authority reported. In addition, 114 people are hospitalized with coronavirus-related complications, 33 of them are in intensive care.

The virus incidence in Austria has recently been rather low, with nearly all restrictive measures suspended across the country. Most recently, nightclubs reopened after months of closures, and all cultural and sports events have been allowed since July 1.

However, entry to almost all public places is allowed only to holders of documents on vaccination or recovery from COVID-19, or fresh negative PCR tests. Besides, the requirement to wear masks in public transport and facilities remains in effect.

More Stories From World

