Austria Resumes Cooperation With NATO Under Partnership For Peace Program - Reports

Published May 03, 2022

Austria Resumes Cooperation With NATO Under Partnership for Peace Program - Reports

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd May, 2022) Austria and NATO have resumed cooperation within the Partnership for Peace framework, Austrian news agency APA reported on Tuesday, citing the country's foreign ministry.

The cooperation was stalled due to Turkey, whose objection was a tit-for-tat to Austria's long opposition to its membership in the European Union, according to the report.

All NATO allies, including Turkey, have now agreed to resuming the partnership with Austria in full, the ministry was cited as saying.

The Partnership for Peace program was launched in 1994 to facilitate military cooperation between the alliance and non-member countries. Austria joined in 1995.

