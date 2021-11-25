Austria Sends Latvia Medical Equipment to Fight COVID-19 - Health Ministry

Austria has sent a batch of medical equipment to Latvia as part of its assistance to the Baltic country in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, the Latvian Health Ministry said on Thursday

RIGA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th November, 2021) Austria has sent a batch of medical equipment to Latvia as part of its assistance to the Baltic country in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, the Latvian Health Ministry said on Thursday.

"Tonight, 100 mechanical and 10 electrical devices for suctioning the mucus from the upper respiratory tract of patients during transportation in ambulance cars were delivered to Latvia from Austria," the statement said.

The ministry explained that a mucus suction catheter is a specialized device for cleaning the respiratory tract by quickly and effectively removing mucus from the patient's nose, mouth and throat.

The total number of registered COVID-19 cases in Latvia for the entire period of the pandemic to date is estimated to be about 247,000, with 4,000 deaths, and the daily increase has been on the rise in recent weeks.

Over 1,000 new COVID-19 cases and 20 new deaths were recorded in the past 24 hours alone.

On October 21, Austria submitted a request for assistance to the European Community Humanitarian Aid Office, fearing possible overload of national hospitals. The European Union has mobilized assistance to support Latvia's COVID-19 response. The country has received ventilators, patient monitors and other vital medical supplies from the common European medical stockpile.