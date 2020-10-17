Austria Sets New Record as Over 1,700 New COVID-19 Cases Confirmed Over Past 24 Hours

Austria has registered 1,747 new cases of the coronavirus infection over the past day, setting a new single-day high, the country's Interior Ministry said on Saturday, adding that the country's tally now stands at 63,134

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th October, 2020) Austria has registered 1,747 new cases of the coronavirus infection over the past day, setting a new single-day high, the country's Interior Ministry said on Saturday, adding that the country's tally now stands at 63,134.

According to the ministry, 599 of those new cases were recorded in the capital of Vienna.

Meanwhile, the number of those who recovered from the disease has reached 48,771, and the death toll has increased to 889. As of now, 734 patients are hospitalized, including 133 in intensive care units.

Austria, like many other European countries, has been experiencing a sharp rise in the infection rate since early September.