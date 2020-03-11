UrduPoint.com
Austria Shuts Museums, Suspends All Trains To Italy

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 11th March 2020 | 08:23 PM

Austria said Wednesday it will close its national museums and suspend all remaining trains to neighbouring Italy to stem the spread of the new coronavirus

Vienna, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2020 ) :Austria said Wednesday it will close its national museums and suspend all remaining trains to neighbouring Italy to stem the spread of the new coronavirus.

The decision affects rail links from regions in western and southern Austria which border Italy.

All long-distance routes -- notably overnight trains to Rome, Milan and Venice -- had already been cancelled.

The country announced on Tuesday the near closure of its land border with its southern neighbour, now requiring a medical certificate for private individuals arriving from Italy. Cargo transport is exempt.

