Austria slams Turkey for blackmailing EU over migration

Vienna, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2020 ) :Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz on Tuesday slammed Turkey for trying to "blackmail" the EU by opening its borders to thousands of refugees seeking to flee to Europe.

"It is an attack by Turkey against the European Union and Greece. People are being used to pressure Europe," Kurz told reporters, adding it was a "test" for the EU if it can protect its outer borders.