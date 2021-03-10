Austria, Slovakia, Czech Republic Urge Germany to Withdraw Border Restrictions - Reports

Heads of parliaments of Austria, Slovakia and the Czech Republic called on Germany to review the border control measures introduced by the country in February to stop the spread of coronavirus and its mutations

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th March, 2021) Heads of parliaments of Austria, Slovakia and the Czech Republic called on Germany to review the border control measures introduced by the country in February to stop the spread of coronavirus and its mutations.

The official request was launched with the acting Bundestag president Wolfgang Schauble and members of the committee on internal affairs.

According to the document, as quoted by Die Welt newspaper, the effects of these measures "contradict our common goal of minimizing further economic losses after the pandemic." Among others, coronavirus-test requirements imposed on heavy goods vehicle (HGV) drivers hinder cross-border deliveries due to a limited period of validity of such tests.

"We would also like to question the proportionality of these measures compared to measures in place in other German border regions," Die Welt quoted the letter to Schauble as saying.

The issue came to the forefront as Germany introduced new rules for crossing the border with French Moselle region, which currently apply only to passenger transport.

In February, Germany has reinstated border controls with certain regions of the Czech Republic, Slovakia and Austria which it classified as "virus mutation areas." Berlin extended the restrictions until March 17.