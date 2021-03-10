UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Austria, Slovakia, Czech Republic Urge Germany To Withdraw Border Restrictions - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 10th March 2021 | 11:44 PM

Austria, Slovakia, Czech Republic Urge Germany to Withdraw Border Restrictions - Reports

Heads of parliaments of Austria, Slovakia and the Czech Republic called on Germany to review the border control measures introduced by the country in February to stop the spread of coronavirus and its mutations

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th March, 2021) Heads of parliaments of Austria, Slovakia and the Czech Republic called on Germany to review the border control measures introduced by the country in February to stop the spread of coronavirus and its mutations.

The official request was launched with the acting Bundestag president Wolfgang Schauble and members of the committee on internal affairs.

According to the document, as quoted by Die Welt newspaper, the effects of these measures "contradict our common goal of minimizing further economic losses after the pandemic." Among others, coronavirus-test requirements imposed on heavy goods vehicle (HGV) drivers hinder cross-border deliveries due to a limited period of validity of such tests.

"We would also like to question the proportionality of these measures compared to measures in place in other German border regions," Die Welt quoted the letter to Schauble as saying.

The issue came to the forefront as Germany introduced new rules for crossing the border with French Moselle region, which currently apply only to passenger transport.

In February, Germany has reinstated border controls with certain regions of the Czech Republic, Slovakia and Austria which it classified as "virus mutation areas." Berlin extended the restrictions until March 17.

Related Topics

German Vehicle Germany Berlin Austria Czech Republic Slovakia February March Border Coronavirus

Recent Stories

FBR to pay refunds through CITRO

10 minutes ago

Stocks shine as US inflation muted, stimulus nears ..

1 minute ago

Cycling: Paris-Nice results and standings

1 minute ago

Shalulile triggers rout as Sundowns reach Cup quar ..

1 minute ago

Muguruza, Sabalenka set-up rematch in Dubai

1 minute ago

Brazil's Lula comes out swinging at Bolsonaro in r ..

36 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.