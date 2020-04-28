UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Austria, South Korea Agree Int'l Cooperation Needed To Avoid 2nd Wave Of COVID-19 - Kurz

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Tue 28th April 2020 | 06:36 PM

Austria, South Korea Agree Int'l Cooperation Needed to Avoid 2nd Wave of COVID-19 - Kurz

Austria and South Korea have agreed on the need to cooperate internationally to avoid a second wave of the coronavirus pandemic following the two countries' gradual relaxation of restrictions, Chancellor Sebastian Kurz said on Tuesday after phone talks with South Korean President Moon Jae-in

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2020) Austria and South Korea have agreed on the need to cooperate internationally to avoid a second wave of the coronavirus pandemic following the two countries' gradual relaxation of restrictions, Chancellor Sebastian Kurz said on Tuesday after phone talks with South Korean President Moon Jae-in.

"We agreed on the need to cooperate internationally to avoid a second wave, e.g. to develop a vaccine," Kurz wrote on Twitter.

The chancellor added that Austria followed a similar approach to curb the virus as South Korea, which has been successful in the fight against COVID-19 through decisive and early measures.

At the onset of the health crisis, South Korea quickly enacted lockdown measures to curb the spread of COVID-19. For over a week now, the number of new infection cases registered in the country per day has been an average of 10.

The authorities reported only 14 new cases on Tuesday and one fatality. The steady decline has allowed the authorities to ease self-distancing and open shopping malls, parks and part of restaurants.

As of Tuesday, the number of deaths associated with the coronavirus disease in Austria has grown by 20 to 569. Meanwhile, the total of those infected has grown by 83 to 15,357, including 12,580 recoveries with 218 recorded over the past day.

Since April 14, Austria has been gradually canceling the restrictive measures introduced due to the coronavirus pandemic, despite the COVID-19 lockdown remaining in place in the country until May 1. Small stores, as well as construction and gardening shops, were allowed to resume operations while keeping the number of visitors under strict control.

Related Topics

Twitter Austria South Korea North Korea April May Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Federal Cabinet allows three weeks more time to Su ..

9 minutes ago

Rupee loses value against US dollar by Rs.1.18

25 minutes ago

Commissioner Bahawalpur for strict action against ..

7 seconds ago

Rescue-1122 shifts 6,038 corona suspects to hospi ..

9 seconds ago

Deputy Commissioner Jhang warns shopkeepers agains ..

11 seconds ago

Six mobile utility stores operating in Multan regi ..

12 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.