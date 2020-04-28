(@FahadShabbir)

Austria and South Korea have agreed on the need to cooperate internationally to avoid a second wave of the coronavirus pandemic following the two countries' gradual relaxation of restrictions, Chancellor Sebastian Kurz said on Tuesday after phone talks with South Korean President Moon Jae-in

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2020) Austria and South Korea have agreed on the need to cooperate internationally to avoid a second wave of the coronavirus pandemic following the two countries' gradual relaxation of restrictions, Chancellor Sebastian Kurz said on Tuesday after phone talks with South Korean President Moon Jae-in.

"We agreed on the need to cooperate internationally to avoid a second wave, e.g. to develop a vaccine," Kurz wrote on Twitter.

The chancellor added that Austria followed a similar approach to curb the virus as South Korea, which has been successful in the fight against COVID-19 through decisive and early measures.

At the onset of the health crisis, South Korea quickly enacted lockdown measures to curb the spread of COVID-19. For over a week now, the number of new infection cases registered in the country per day has been an average of 10.

The authorities reported only 14 new cases on Tuesday and one fatality. The steady decline has allowed the authorities to ease self-distancing and open shopping malls, parks and part of restaurants.

As of Tuesday, the number of deaths associated with the coronavirus disease in Austria has grown by 20 to 569. Meanwhile, the total of those infected has grown by 83 to 15,357, including 12,580 recoveries with 218 recorded over the past day.

Since April 14, Austria has been gradually canceling the restrictive measures introduced due to the coronavirus pandemic, despite the COVID-19 lockdown remaining in place in the country until May 1. Small stores, as well as construction and gardening shops, were allowed to resume operations while keeping the number of visitors under strict control.