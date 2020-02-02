Austria Strongly Opposes Using Operation Sophia to Monitor Libyan Arms Embargo - Kurz

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd February, 2020) Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz said in an interview with the German Die Welt newspaper that Austria was opposed to using the EU Naval Forces, also known as Operation Sophia, in the Mediterranean to monitor the implementation of the Libyan arms embargo that was negotiated in Berlin.

"The EU naval mission 'Sophia' was practically ineffective in enforcing the UN arms embargo against Libya from 2016 to 2019. In essence, Sophia has always been primarily a rescue mission, which for thousands of illegal migrants has become a ticket to Europe ... The intention to revive the Sophia rescue mission under the pretext of monitoring the observance of the UN arms embargo is an obvious ploy. I clearly say this will not happen. Austria, as well as a number of other countries, categorically reject this," Kurz said.

According to the Austrian chancellor, the European Union, together with member states, should concentrate on how to stop the smuggling of weapons to Libya by air and land.

On January 19, Berlin hosted an international conference on Libyan reconciliation attended by 16 states and entities, including Turkey, Russia and the United States. A joint communique was adopted at the conference in which the signatories pledged to refrain from assisting their rivals and observe the arms embargo on Libya.

Operation Sophia was launched in 2015 to prevent migrants from drowning while attempting a perilous journey across the Mediterranean from North Africa. However, Italy, Greece and some other frontline countries have taken a tough stance on the new arrivals and demanded that other EU nations share their migrant burden. Last year, Italy closed its ports to migrant rescue ships.