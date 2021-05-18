UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Austria Summons Turkish Ambassador After Erdogan 'Curses' Country For Hoisting Israel Flag

Sumaira FH 18 minutes ago Tue 18th May 2021 | 04:04 PM

Austria Summons Turkish Ambassador After Erdogan 'Curses' Country for Hoisting Israel Flag

The Austrian Federal Ministry for European and International Affairs has summoned Turkish Ambassador Ozan Ceyhun after President Recep Tayyip Erdogan "cursed" Vienna for raising the Israeli flag over government buildings in solidarity amid hostilities on the Gaza border, the ministry told Sputnik on Tuesday

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th May, 2021) The Austrian Federal Ministry for European and International Affairs has summoned Turkish Ambassador Ozan Ceyhun after President Recep Tayyip Erdogan "cursed" Vienna for raising the Israeli flag over government buildings in solidarity amid hostilities on the Gaza border, the ministry told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"After these absurd statements by president Erdogan, the Turkish ambassador was summoned to the foreign ministry in the first half of the day to clearly convey Austria's position," the ministry said.

Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg, in turn, said in a statement obtained by Sputnik that the conflict in the middle East could not be settled "with foam at the mouth.

"

"Hamas is a terrorist organization," the minister said, adding that by attacking governments, including the Austrian one, which in the face of terror are on the side of Israel, Turkish politicians once again show "their terrifying perception of law."

"Instead of adding fuel to the fire, we urgently call on Turkey to contribute to the de-escalation," Schallenberg added.

Related Topics

Terrorist Fire Israel Turkey Gaza Vienna Austria Middle East Tayyip Erdogan Border Government

Recent Stories

Huawei HarmonyOS, a unique Operating System

3 minutes ago

PSL-6: PCB is concerns over delay in response from ..

11 minutes ago

Shaukat Tarin will chair ECC meeting tomorrow

29 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi International Airport accredited by ACI ..

37 minutes ago

Neither any minister nor any PM’s aide involved ..

45 minutes ago

SDF Still Holds 5,000 Foreign Terrorist Fighters B ..

16 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.