Austria Summons Turkish Ambassador After Erdogan 'Curses' Country for Hoisting Israel Flag

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th May, 2021) The Austrian Federal Ministry for European and International Affairs has summoned Turkish Ambassador Ozan Ceyhun after President Recep Tayyip Erdogan "cursed" Vienna for raising the Israeli flag over government buildings in solidarity amid hostilities on the Gaza border, the ministry told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"After these absurd statements by president Erdogan, the Turkish ambassador was summoned to the foreign ministry in the first half of the day to clearly convey Austria's position," the ministry said.

Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg, in turn, said in a statement obtained by Sputnik that the conflict in the middle East could not be settled "with foam at the mouth.

"Hamas is a terrorist organization," the minister said, adding that by attacking governments, including the Austrian one, which in the face of terror are on the side of Israel, Turkish politicians once again show "their terrifying perception of law."

"Instead of adding fuel to the fire, we urgently call on Turkey to contribute to the de-escalation," Schallenberg added.