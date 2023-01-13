VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th January, 2023) Vienna supports Kosovo on its way to the European Union and the Council of Europe and is ready to mediate negotiations between Brussels and Pristina, Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer said on Thursday.

"Kosovo has shown that it is very much interested in becoming part of the European family. And therefore Austria supports Kosovo, as well as the Western Balkans in general, on the way to the EU. Therefore, Austria also supports Kosovo's efforts regarding the Council of Europe. We know that there is no unity in the EU on this issue," Nehammer said after his talks with Kosovar Prime Minister Albin Kurti.

In this regard, the Austrian chancellor stressed the importance of Vienna's proposal that it "become a bridge" between Pristina and Brussels and "find a way" to convince opponents of this initiative.

Nehammer also recalled that visa liberalization with the EU for Kosovo would be adopted in 2024 and added "that this was made possible thanks to a rigorous check that the Kosovo government passed convincingly.

"

In 2008, the Kosovo-Albanian structures in Pristina unilaterally proclaimed independence from Serbia. Since then, Kosovo has been recognized by 100 UN member states. In 2016, the EU and Kosovo signed the Stabilisation and Association Agreement, which confirmed Pristina's intention to join the bloc and its readiness to carry out the required political, economic, trade and human rights reforms.

In March 2022, the Kosovar parliament adopted a resolution urging the government to take all necessary steps to join NATO, the EU, the Council of Europe and other international organizations. In mid-December, Kurti handed over the application of Pristina to join the European Union to the Czech Republic presiding in the Council of the EU.

At the same time, out of the 27 EU countries, Kosovo's independence is not recognized by Spain, Greece, Cyprus, Slovakia, and Romania.