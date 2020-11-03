UrduPoint.com
Austria Tightening Security Measures Across Country After Vienna Attacks-Interior Ministry

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 03rd November 2020 | 06:50 AM

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2020) Security measures across Austria, including in border areas, are being tightened following the Vienna attacks, Interior Ministry spokesperson Harald Soros said.

"Of course, efforts have been made to reinforce personnel throughout the country, at the borders, as you heard from the minister. The focus here, of course, is on the entire country, but in such situations it is necessary, since the available number of personnel is limited, to determine separate zones to be heavily guarded, in this case the central districts of Vienna, where we have six locations where the attacks took place," Soros said on ORF 1 TV.

He added that the Austrian authorities were calling on people in Vienna, as well as across the country, to remain home and avoid the streets as much as possible.

According to Austrian Interior Minister Karl Nehammer, several people were killed in the Monday attacks in Vienna, at least one of the attackers remains at large.

Vienna Mayor Michael Ludwig said that one man and one woman had died as a result of the shootings, while over a dozen others were injured.

Soros said that at least one person was killed and several others, including one police officer, were seriously injured in the Monday attacks in Vienna, carried out at six different locations, including near a synagogue in the center of the city.

Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz, as well as the interior minister, have called the attacks a terrorist act.

Soros said on ORF 1 tv that there were several attackers and one of them had been neutralized.

