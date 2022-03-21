Austria to Adopt $2.4Bn Support Package to Tackle Rising Energy Prices

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st March, 2022) Austria will adopt a 2.2 billion euro ($2.44 billion) support package to fight inflation and rising energy prices, Finance Minister Magnus Brunner and Energy Minister Leonore Gewessler said on Sunday.

The ministers announced the measures at a joint press conference.

The energy package includes tax cuts for gas and electricity, incentives for commuters, development of public transport, and support for investments in renewables.

"With this 2.2 billion package, we are immediately helping those in need. And with comprehensive climate protection measures, we are step by step ending dependence on Russian gas," Gewessler said.

The measures will be implemented when the parliament approves the package, the ministers added.