UrduPoint.com

Austria To Adopt $2.4Bn Support Package To Tackle Rising Energy Prices

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 21, 2022 | 02:00 AM

Austria to Adopt $2.4Bn Support Package to Tackle Rising Energy Prices

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st March, 2022) Austria will adopt a 2.2 billion euro ($2.44 billion) support package to fight inflation and rising energy prices, Finance Minister Magnus Brunner and Energy Minister Leonore Gewessler said on Sunday.

The ministers announced the measures at a joint press conference.

The energy package includes tax cuts for gas and electricity, incentives for commuters, development of public transport, and support for investments in renewables.

"With this 2.2 billion package, we are immediately helping those in need. And with comprehensive climate protection measures, we are step by step ending dependence on Russian gas," Gewessler said.

The measures will be implemented when the parliament approves the package, the ministers added.

Related Topics

Electricity Russia Parliament Austria Euro Gas Sunday Billion

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 March 2022

17 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 20th March 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 20th March 2022

17 hours ago
 Turkey Believes It Should Maintain Open Dialogue W ..

Turkey Believes It Should Maintain Open Dialogue With Russia - Erdogan's Spokesm ..

1 day ago
 Russian Troops Break Through Aidar Battalion Defen ..

Russian Troops Break Through Aidar Battalion Defenses in Donetsk Region - Defens ..

1 day ago
 Football: Scottish Premiership results

Football: Scottish Premiership results

1 day ago
 Padovani the hero as Italy upset Wales to end Six ..

Padovani the hero as Italy upset Wales to end Six Nations losing streak

1 day ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>