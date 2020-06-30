Austria to Allocate $1.1Mln in Humanitarian Aid to Yemen - Foreign Minister

Austria will provide humanitarian assistance worth 1 million euros ($1.1 million) to war-torn Yemen, Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg said on Tuesday

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th June, 2020) Austria will provide humanitarian assistance worth 1 million Euros ($1.1 million) to war-torn Yemen, Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg said on Tuesday.

"After years of armed conflict, the humanitarian situation in Yemen is catastrophic. By allocating funds, as decided today, we are providing urgent necessary assistance to reduce the suffering of the civilian population in Yemen," Schallenberg said, as quoted by the Foreign Ministry.

The ministry specified that the assistance would be provided through the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) in Yemen.

Yemen has been suffering from a massive humanitarian crisis considered by the United Nations to be the worst in the world. The country has been gripped by a long-running internal conflict between the government forces and the Houthi rebel movement. Moreover, the situation has been complicated by the Southern Transitional Council, which seeks to secede from Yemen and controls several areas in the south of the country.

According to the ICRC, up to 80 percent of Yemen's population requires aid for survival.