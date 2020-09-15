Austria to Allocate $1.2Mln to Help Civilian Population in Eastern Ukraine - President

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th September, 2020) The Austrian authorities will allocate another 1 million Euros ($1.2 million) as part of assistance to the civilian population in the conflict zone in eastern Ukraine, Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen said on Tuesday.

According to Van der Bellen, Austria is particularly interested in supporting the civilian population in the conflict zone, as well as in facilitating and improving their living conditions.

"Therefore, I am happy to announce that Austria will contribute another 1 million euros from the Foreign Disaster Relief Fund," Vand der Bellen said at a press conference following his meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Zelenskyy is on an official visit to Vienna on September 15 and 16. The Ukrainian leader is expected to hold talks with Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz and President of the Austrian National Council Wolfgang Sobotka.