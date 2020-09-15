UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Austria To Allocate $1.2Mln To Help Civilian Population In Eastern Ukraine - President

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Tue 15th September 2020 | 09:16 PM

Austria to Allocate $1.2Mln to Help Civilian Population in Eastern Ukraine - President

The Austrian authorities will allocate another 1 million euros ($1.2 million) as part of assistance to the civilian population in the conflict zone in eastern Ukraine, Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen said on Tuesday

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th September, 2020) The Austrian authorities will allocate another 1 million Euros ($1.2 million) as part of assistance to the civilian population in the conflict zone in eastern Ukraine, Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen said on Tuesday.

According to Van der Bellen, Austria is particularly interested in supporting the civilian population in the conflict zone, as well as in facilitating and improving their living conditions.

"Therefore, I am happy to announce that Austria will contribute another 1 million euros from the Foreign Disaster Relief Fund," Vand der Bellen said at a press conference following his meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Zelenskyy is on an official visit to Vienna on September 15 and 16. The Ukrainian leader is expected to hold talks with Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz and President of the Austrian National Council Wolfgang Sobotka.

Related Topics

Ukraine Visit Vienna Van Austria September From Million

Recent Stories

WAM Report: UAE-Israel Peace Accord will strengthe ..

33 minutes ago

Governor of UAE Central Bank emphasises importance ..

48 minutes ago

Third ERC aircraft arrives in Khartoum to rescue p ..

1 hour ago

Supreme Court expresses annoyance over Balochistan ..

1 minute ago

Police to play its role for eradication of polio: ..

1 minute ago

Five arrested for drugs, liquor possession

1 minute ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.