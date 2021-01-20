VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2021) Austria will earmark 3 million Euros ($3.6 million) in aid to help address the needs of the local population in Ethiopia's conflict-torn Tigray region, the Austrian Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday.

"Austria is providing 3 million euros in aid to Ethiopia. This will help reduce the suffering of the population in the crisis region of Tigray and contribute to the stabilization of a fragile situation," the ministry wrote on Twitter.

It added that the money would be allotted to the International Committee of the Red Cross, the World food Program and Austrian NGOs operating in the region.

"A large number of refugee camps in Ethiopia shows how many fractures there are in this region that are forcing people to flee.

All the more important is that Austria and the international community continue to help," Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg noted.

Ethiopia's northernmost region of Tigray has been volatile since early November, when the Federal government accused the Tigray People's Liberation Front party of attacking a local military base and launched a security operation.

On November 29, the Ethiopian government and the United Nations struck a deal to open Tigray for relief supplies for refugees displaced by recent fighting. The United Nations estimates that more than 58,000 have escaped the country to nearby Sudan since November.