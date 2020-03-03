UrduPoint.com
Austria To Allocate Over $3Mln In Humanitarian Aid To Syria - Chancellor Kurz

Muhammad Irfan 20 seconds ago Tue 03rd March 2020 | 10:37 PM

Austria has announced plans to allocate 3 million euros ($3.3 million) in humanitarian assistance to Syria, especially to the embattled province of Idlib, Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz said on Tuesday

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd March, 2020) Austria has announced plans to allocate 3 million Euros ($3.3 million) in humanitarian assistance to Syria, especially to the embattled province of Idlib, Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz said on Tuesday.

"In addition to the need to protect borders, we have a humanitarian duty to help people in distress. Therefore, we decided, in addition to what Austria has already allocated, to provide another 3 million euros from the Foreign Disaster Fund [FDF] to directly support people in Syria, especially the Idlib region," Kurz said at a news conference following a government meeting on the migrant crisis.

The chancellor noted that Austria was doing this in coordination with the International Committee of the Red Cross, and added that this was the largest amount that Austria had allocated at once since the establishment of the FDF.

After aggravation of the situation in Syria's Idlib, Turkey said it would no longer be able to contain the migrant flow and thus opened its borders with the European Union, after which thousands of migrants flocked to Greece. For three days, about 20,000 attempts to violate the border, where hundreds of police officers are, were stopped. On the first day, 66 illegal migrants who entered Greek territory were arrested, and 73 on the second.

