Austria to Allot $41 Bln for Assistance to Businesses Affected by COVID-19

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd April, 2020) The Austrian government has pledged 38 billion Euros in assistance for businesses and workers affected by the coronavirus pandemic, Chancellor Sebastian Kurz said on Friday.

According to Kurz, the pandemic has brought about not only suffering and death, but also a global economic crisis that is unheard of, with health businesses now on the brink of a collapse and innocent people losing jobs.

"Therefor, the Federal government has effectively decided to provide 38 billion euros in stipends to businesses and workers to mitigate the situation and ensure that we get through the crisis," Kurz said in an address at the Austrian lower house.

He said Austria would stand up for every job place.

The number of COVID-19 cases in Austria has surpassed 11,000 cases and the death toll has reached 168, as of Friday, according to statistics compiled by the Johns Hopkins University.