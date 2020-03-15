Austria To Ban Entry For Citizens Of Russia, 3 Other States Over COVID-19 - Chancellor
Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sun 15th March 2020 | 02:30 PM
VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th March, 2020) Austria will introduce an entry ban for citizens of Russia, Ukraine, the Netherlands and the United Kingdom amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, Chancellor Sebastian Kurz said on Sunday.
The chancellor also said that all restaurants across the country would be closed starting from Tuesday, while supermarkets and food delivery companies will continue to operate.