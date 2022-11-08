Austria to Build Emergency Situation Monitoring Bunker in Vienna - Minister

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th November, 2022) The Austrian government plans to build a special underground facility under the Interior Ministry's building for monitoring emergency situations, Interior Minister Gerhard Karner told reporters at a press conference on Tuesday.

Presenting the new law for crisis response the minster specified that the bunker would be designed for constant monitoring of safety, health and energy. It will occupy 2,000 square meters (2,392 square yards).

"This will be not just a universal monitoring center, but this will be a modern media-center inside the new monitoring center, because this plays a key role during a crisis - how media information operates, the communication with the public," Karner said.

He added that the law provides for an office of a special government coordinator and his deputy who will be responsible for preparing for various crisis scenarios.

The construction will begin in the middle of the next year and should be finished in 2025, according to the minister. Karner estimates the costs at 50 million Euros (about $50 million).

The construction of the bunker was announced in 2020 amid the global COVID-19 pandemic. The law also provides for closer cooperation between different government bodies and NGOs under possible emergency situations.