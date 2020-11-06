UrduPoint.com
Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Fri 06th November 2020 | 06:30 PM

Austria to Close All 'Radical Mosques' in Wake of Terrorist Attacks in Vienna - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th November, 2020) Austrian Interior Minister Karl Nehammer and Integration Minister Susanne Raab said that all the so-called radical mosques across the country would be closed in the wake of the recent deadly terrorist attacks in Vienna, the national APA news agency reported on Friday.

According to the news agency, the decision was made following a meeting with the head of the Islamic religious community in Austria, Umit Vural. In particular, these mosques will be deprived of legal status and dissolved.

On Monday night, the Austrian capital was swept by a series of gun attacks leading that left five people, including the attacker, killed and 22 others injured. According to the Austrian Interior Ministry, the attacker was a supporter of the Islamic State (terrorist group, banned in Russia).

