UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Austria To Close All Shops Except Pharmacies, Grocery Stores From Monday - Chancellor

Faizan Hashmi 35 seconds ago Fri 13th March 2020 | 10:01 PM

Austria to Close All Shops Except Pharmacies, Grocery Stores From Monday - Chancellor

Austria has decided to shut down all shops with the exception of stores selling basic life necessities, such as supermarkets, food vendors and pharmacies, Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz said on Friday

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th March, 2020) Austria has decided to shut down all shops with the exception of stores selling basic life necessities, such as supermarkets, food vendors and pharmacies, Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz said on Friday.

Kurz on Friday also asked all businesses to allow employees to work remotely when possible amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic.

"Secondly, restaurants, bars and cafes will only be open until 15:00 from Monday. Thirdly, the stores will be closed, but this does not apply to grocery stores, pharmacies, banks, pet stores, drug stores, post offices and other stores selling life necessities," Kurz said at a press conference.

The new measures are to be imposed for a period of one week. Their extension or cancellation will depend on the development of the situation regarding the COVID-19 pandemic.

Austria has so far confirmed more than 400 coronavirus cases in the country, according to the health authorities.

Related Topics

Austria Post All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

HBL PSL 2020 update: Lahore matches to be played b ..

2 hours ago

Bahrain announces additional COVID-19 recoveries

2 hours ago

Saraiki Culture Day observed, walk held Rashidia A ..

36 seconds ago

US Believes Strikes in Iraq Successful, Assesses C ..

38 seconds ago

Hammad Azam joins Peshawar Zalmi squad

2 hours ago

PITB-SadaPay Ink MoU to facilitate eRozgaar Freela ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.