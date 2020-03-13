Austria to Close All Shops Except Pharmacies, Grocery Stores From Monday - Chancellor

Austria has decided to shut down all shops with the exception of stores selling basic life necessities, such as supermarkets, food vendors and pharmacies, Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz said on Friday

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th March, 2020) Austria has decided to shut down all shops with the exception of stores selling basic life necessities, such as supermarkets, food vendors and pharmacies, Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz said on Friday.

Kurz on Friday also asked all businesses to allow employees to work remotely when possible amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic.

"Secondly, restaurants, bars and cafes will only be open until 15:00 from Monday. Thirdly, the stores will be closed, but this does not apply to grocery stores, pharmacies, banks, pet stores, drug stores, post offices and other stores selling life necessities," Kurz said at a press conference.

The new measures are to be imposed for a period of one week. Their extension or cancellation will depend on the development of the situation regarding the COVID-19 pandemic.

Austria has so far confirmed more than 400 coronavirus cases in the country, according to the health authorities.