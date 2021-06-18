UrduPoint.com
Austria To Deliver 1Mln COVID Vaccine Doses To Western Balkans

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th June, 2021) Austria will supply one million doses of COVID-19 vaccine to Western Balkan countries, Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz said on Friday.

"The European Union will deliver over 600,000 vaccine doses.

Besides, we, as the Republic of Austria, want to make our contribution; therefore, the Federal government decided to supply one million doses to Western Balkan countries," Kurz said following the negotiations between the leaders of Austria, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Kosovo, North Macedonia, and Serbia.

EU Special Representative for Western Balkan issues, Miroslav Lajcak, and Albania's representative in Vienna were also in attendance.

Austria will start to deliver the vaccines in August, the chancellor specified.

During the negotiations, the parties also discussed citizens of Balkan countries traveling to the EU, including by use of "green" passports introduced by the European Union.

