Austria to Deploy Another 400 Soldiers to Eastern Border Over Influx of Migrants - Reports

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th July, 2021) Austria will deploy approximately 400 soldiers to its eastern border to stem the influx of illegal migrants, the ORF public broadcaster reported on Saturday, citing Interior Minster Karl Nehammer.

The minister stated that the practice of giving migrants asylum in the European Union had failed and Vienna had to overcome shortcomings of the EU border control effort by strengthening its own border security.

Meanwhile, Defense Minister Klaudia Tanner specified that the country would boost its security at the border with Slovakia, Slovenia and Hungary, citing an increase in illegal border crossings from these countries.

According to the broadcaster, Austria detained 16,000 people in the first six months of 2021, showing a spike compared to last year, during which a total of 22,000 illegals were detained. Currently, some 1,000 soldiers are stationed at the Austrian border.