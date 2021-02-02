UrduPoint.com
Austria To Ease Lockdown From Monday But Restrictions May Return - Kurz

Muhammad Irfan 28 seconds ago Tue 02nd February 2021 | 01:00 AM

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd February, 2021) Austria will loosen its strict lockdown from February 8 after seeing coronavirus cases go down a notch but will be ready to shut business again if there is an "explosive surge," the chancellor said.

"We will assess the situation on February 15 to consider further opening ... But if, on the contrary, the situation worsens we will naturally consider further steps," Sebastian Kurz warned on Monday.

Stores, museums, zoos, as well as barbershops and other services that require close contact with a client will reopen.

Customers will need to wear FFP2 masks in stores, while barbershop clients will first have to test for COVID-19.

Pupils will return from home learning from February 8 in Vienna and Lower Austria and from February 15 in the remaining seven states. They will be tested for the coronavirus at school every two days.

Kurz said that, depending on the success of the reopening, the government will consider lifting restrictions on tourism, restaurants, cultural venues and sports starting in March.

