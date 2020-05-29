Austria to Ease Mask Use Rules, Social Distancing Curbs for Dine-in Services in Mid-June

Austria will ease mask wearing rules and allow cafes and restaurants to service larger groups of people starting June 15, Chancellor Sebastian Kurz said Friday

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th May, 2020) Austria will ease mask wearing rules and allow cafes and restaurants to service larger groups of people starting June 15, Chancellor Sebastian Kurz said Friday.

"Starting June 15, nose-and-mouth protection will only be required on public transport, in health care facilities, including pharmacies, and wherever services provided do not allow for distance keeping," Kurz said during a press briefing.

Face covering will not be mandatory while shopping, eating out and in schools. Cafes and restaurants will be allowed to service groups larger than four. Closing times for eateries have been extended by two hours to 1 a.m.

Austria has been relaxing coronavirus restrictions every two weeks since April 15 after the infection rate slowed down. It has so far confirmed 16,564 cases, including 668 deaths.