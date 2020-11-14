UrduPoint.com
Austria To Enter 2nd Nationwide Lockdown On Tuesday Over COVID-19

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sat 14th November 2020 | 09:38 PM

Austria to Enter 2nd Nationwide Lockdown on Tuesday Over COVID-19

Austria will introduce a nationwide lockdown the second one in 2020 starting from November 17 to December 6 due to the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic, Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz said on Saturday

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th November, 2020) Austria will introduce a nationwide lockdown the second one in 2020 starting from November 17 to December 6 due to the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic, Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz said on Saturday.

"For the next two and a half weeks, starting next Tuesday and until Sunday, December 6, we will introduce the second lockdown, as it was in the spring," Kurz told reporters.

According to the chancellor, from Tuesday, almost all trade activities will stop, except for shops selling daily necessities, post offices, banks and pharmacies. Hairdressers, beauty salons and other alike enterprises will be closed. Schools are switching to distance learning, restrictions on leaving home without a good reason will operate around the clock.

