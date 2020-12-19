Austria to enter third virus lockdown from December 26

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Vienna, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2020 ) :Austria will enter its third coronavirus lockdown between December 26 and January 24, Chancellor Sebastian Kurz said on Friday, as the country struggles with a new wave of infections.

But Kurz said those who take part in a planned series of mass tests between January 15 and 17 will be allowed more freedom, such as visiting cultural events and restaurants.