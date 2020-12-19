Austria To Enter Third Virus Lockdown From December 26
Austria will enter its third coronavirus lockdown between December 26 and January 24, Chancellor Sebastian Kurz said on Friday, as the country struggles with a new wave of infections
But Kurz said those who take part in a planned series of mass tests between January 15 and 17 will be allowed more freedom, such as visiting cultural events and restaurants.