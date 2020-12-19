UrduPoint.com
Austria To Enter Third Virus Lockdown From December 26

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Sat 19th December 2020 | 12:43 AM

Austria will enter its third coronavirus lockdown between December 26 and January 24, Chancellor Sebastian Kurz said on Friday, as the country struggles with a new wave of infections

Austria will enter its third coronavirus lockdown between December 26 and January 24, Chancellor Sebastian Kurz said on Friday, as the country struggles with a new wave of infections.

But Kurz said those who take part in a planned series of mass tests between January 15 and 17 will be allowed more freedom, such as visiting cultural events and restaurants.

More Stories From World

