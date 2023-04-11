Close
Austria To Extend Border Checks With Hungary, Slovenia For Another 6 Months - Minister

Umer Jamshaid Published April 11, 2023 | 02:40 PM

Austria to Extend Border Checks With Hungary, Slovenia for Another 6 Months - Minister

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th April, 2023) Austria will extend checks at its borders with Hungary and Slovenia for another six months starting May 11, when the current six-month suspension of free movement expires, Austrian Interior Minister Gerhard Karner said on Tuesday.

"On the borders with Hungary and also Slovenia, as was said, the control regime will expire on May 11. And in the coming days, we will inform the European Commission that we will have to extend these border checks. Because it is necessary to continue to slow down the asylum process and fight illegal migration," he told Austrian broadcaster ORF.

Austria will inform the Commission that it will extend border checks with neighboring countries for another six months, a decision prompted by the ongoing migration pressure at its borders, the minister specified.

In February, Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer called the EU's asylum system "broken," citing a surge in asylum bids from migrants who entered the 27-nation bloc illegally. About three-quarters of the 100,000 people who sought asylum in Austria last year had not been registered in any other EU or Schengen member state.

For years, migration has been one of the major issues within the EU. Austria is one of the member states that have tougher migration policy than the rest of the bloc.

