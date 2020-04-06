Austria to Extend Coronavirus Restrictions Until May 1 - Chancellor

Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz on Monday announced extension of the coronavirus-linked restriction of movement in the country until May 1

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2020) Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz on Monday announced extension of the coronavirus-linked restriction of movement in the country until May 1.

"The restrictions on leaving [homes] that are in place right now are extended until the end of April.

This means that there are four reasons to leave homes. Firstly, to go to work, secondly, for food, thirdly, to help other people, fourthly, for exercise, to have some fresh air and do some exercise outside," the chancellor said at a press conference.