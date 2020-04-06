UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Austria To Extend Coronavirus Restrictions Until May 1 - Chancellor

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Mon 06th April 2020 | 03:20 PM

Austria to Extend Coronavirus Restrictions Until May 1 - Chancellor

Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz on Monday announced extension of the coronavirus-linked restriction of movement in the country until May 1

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2020) Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz on Monday announced extension of the coronavirus-linked restriction of movement in the country until May 1.

"The restrictions on leaving [homes] that are in place right now are extended until the end of April.

This means that there are four reasons to leave homes. Firstly, to go to work, secondly, for food, thirdly, to help other people, fourthly, for exercise, to have some fresh air and do some exercise outside," the chancellor said at a press conference.

Related Topics

April May

Recent Stories

‘Asad Umar is creating differences between PM Kh ..

12 minutes ago

OPEC+ Video Conference to Be Held on Thursday, Pre ..

10 minutes ago

Decline in new COVID-19 cases in China, S.Korea

10 minutes ago

Russia Interested in Cooperating With Foreign Nati ..

7 minutes ago

Non-OPEC+ Countries Should Now Also Help Stabilize ..

7 minutes ago

Corona virus awareness drive continues in Sargodha ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.