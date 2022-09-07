Austria to Freeze Electricity Prices for 1,5 Years - Chancellor

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th September, 2022) Austria will freeze electricity prices presumably from December 1, with the measure set to last until June 30, 2024, Chancellor Karl Nehammer said on Wednesday.

The decision to reduce the cost of electricity will be made on Wednesday, but it was announced in late July. It was supposed to be put in place this fall.

"We agreed to introduce a price limit on electricity," Nehammer told reporters following a cabinet meeting, adding that the measure is expected to be implemented from December 1 to June 30, 2024.

The measure provides for partial compensation by the government of the costs of the population for electricity within the consumption of 2,900 kilowatt-hours, above this limit, compensation is not provided. Thus, the household will be able to save around 500 Euros ($495) per year.