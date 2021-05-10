UrduPoint.com
Austria To Go Ahead With Reopening Restaurants, Domestic Tourism From May 19 - Kurz

Faizan Hashmi 12 hours ago Mon 10th May 2021 | 07:00 PM

Austria to Go Ahead With Reopening Restaurants, Domestic Tourism From May 19 - Kurz

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th May, 2021) The Austrian government will proceed with the nationwide lockdown exit plan, including the reopening of food businesses, tourism, culture and sports, starting May 19, Chancellor Sebastian Kurz confirmed on Monday.

Kurz declared the intention to reopen a package of sectors on May 19 back in April but did not rule out that restrictions might be kept for individual regions with bad COVID-19 situation. Food businesses and other venues from the May 19 package have been closed since November.

"As promised, there will be reopenings throughout Austria in all spheres and areas on May 19. Public catering, tourism, culture and sports can open up again," Kurz said at a press conference.

The chancellor stressed that a prerequisite to accessing the reopened venues would be a COVID-19 certificate reflecting one's vaccination status, PCR test results, or confirmation of immunity obtained after recovery from COVID-19.

Wearing masks will remain mandatory, Kurz said. 

The capacity limit at restaurants and cafes will be 10 people per table outside and four adults with children inside. Cultural and sports events will be allowed to host a maximum of 1,500 visitors indoors and 3,000 outdoors.

The Austrian government will lift the restrictions on nighttime facilities and mass events without a fixed number of seats no later than July 1, Kurz said.

He noted that the country has handled the third coronavirus outbreak well, adding that the incidence rate continues to decline, with Monday's daily increase in cases falling below 1,000 for the first time since October.

The vaccination rate, conversely, continues to increase, Kurz said, noting that the immunization campaign was going faster than expected.

