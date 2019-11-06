Austria to Grant Ukraine $1.1Mln in Humanitarian Aid - Foreign Minister

The Austrian government has approved the decision to provide 1 million euros ($1.1 million) in humanitarian aid to the civilian population of Ukraine, Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg announced on Wednesday

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th November, 2019) The Austrian government has approved the decision to provide 1 million Euros ($1.1 million ) in humanitarian aid to the civilian population of Ukraine , Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg announced on Wednesday.

"Austria supports Ukraine, the country is in crisis for more than five years. By granting one million euros, we intend to facilitate the access of humanitarian aid and support the mine clearance process in conflict zones," Schallenberg said, as quoted by the Austrian Foreign Ministry's press service.

Out of the earmarked sum, 500,000 euros will go to the office of the International Committee of the Red Cross located in Ukraine, and another 500,000 euros will be transferred to the Austrian non-governmental organizations operating in the country.

Ukraine has been in a deep humanitarian and economic crises since the 2013-2014 Euromaidan protests, leaving the country dependent on foreign aid.