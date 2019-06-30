Austria to Host Next Global Meeting of Parliamentary Speakers - Matviyenko

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th June, 2019) Austria will host the next assembly of parliamentary speakers, members of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU), the head of Russia's upper-house Federation Council said Sunday.

"The IPU venue is preferable because all IPU member delegations can work there on an equal footing.

That's why the next meeting of speakers of national parliaments will take place in Vienna, rather than New York," Valentina Matviyenko said.

She said she supported IPU in its decision not to hold speakers' meetings in countries that have restrictions in place for certain nations. IPU is a global organization of 179 member parliaments which is celebrating its 130th anniversary.