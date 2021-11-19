Austria To Impose Lockdown, Including For Vaccinated: Chancellor
Fri 19th November 2021 | 02:57 PM
Vienna, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2021 ) :Austria will impose a lockdown for all, days after confining the unvaccinated, Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg announced on Friday, making the country the first in the EU to take such stringent measures as coronavirus cases spiral.
The Alpine nation also plans to make Covid-19 vaccinations mandatory from February 1 next year, he said at a press conference in the western Tyrol state, where he met regional government heads.