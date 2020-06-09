Austria to introduce 40-euro ($45) minimum flight price

Austria's government announced Monday it would introduce a 40-euro ($45) minimum price for flights in order to combat "social and environmental dumping" in the aviation industry

At a press conference announcing a government-backed rescue package for Austrian Airlines, Environment Minister Leonore Gewessler said: "It will no longer be possible to offer tickets which are cheaper than the actual costs," referring to the social and environmental impact of the industry.