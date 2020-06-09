UrduPoint.com
Austria To Introduce 40-euro ($45) Minimum Flight Price

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Tue 09th June 2020 | 01:36 AM

Austria's government announced Monday it would introduce a 40-euro ($45) minimum price for flights in order to combat "social and environmental dumping" in the aviation industry

Vienna, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2020 ) :Austria's government announced Monday it would introduce a 40-euro ($45) minimum price for flights in order to combat "social and environmental dumping" in the aviation industry.

At a press conference announcing a government-backed rescue package for Austrian Airlines, Environment Minister Leonore Gewessler said: "It will no longer be possible to offer tickets which are cheaper than the actual costs," referring to the social and environmental impact of the industry.

