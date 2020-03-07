Austria to Introduce Checks on Border With Italy to Prevent COVID-19 Spread - Chancellor

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th March, 2020) Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz announced new measures, including checks on the border with Italy, to prevent the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

According to Kurz, the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Austria has reached 63.

"Firstly, we suspend direct flights to Iran, South Korea, as well as the airports of Milan and Bologna. Secondly, we will conduct medical checks on the border with Italy. Thirdly, there will be measures toward citizens of third countries," the chancellor said on late Friday at a press conference.

Minister of Social Affairs, Health, Care and Consumer Protection Rudolf Anschober explained that the citizens of third countries, who would arrive in Austria from the virus-hit regions, would be required to provide a confirmation that they are not infected with COVID-19.

Kurz noted that the measures would be in place for two weeks and could be prolonged, depending on the further developments.

COVID-19 was first detected in China's Wuhan in late December and has since spread across the world. In late January, the World Health Organization declared a global health emergency in light of the epidemic.