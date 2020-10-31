Austria to Introduce New COVID-19 Lockdown Starting November 3 - Chancellor

Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz announced the introduction of the second lockdown in the country starting from November 3 over surging COVID-19 contagion

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st October, 2020) Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz announced the introduction of the second lockdown in the country starting from November 3 over surging COVID-19 contagion.

"Starting from Tuesday midnight, November 3 and until the end of November, there will be the second lockdown in Austria.

As it was in spring, it will be necessary to abandon many things that are important to us, and I would like to give a brief overview. Culture, sports, free time events will no longer be possible ... The use of hotels will not be possible, except for business trips. Unfortunately, we must also close catering facilities, with the exception of pickup and delivery services," Kurz said at a press conference.