Austria To Introduce Surveillance System Targeting Released Extremists - Chancellor

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 11th November 2020 | 07:00 PM

Austria to Introduce Surveillance System Targeting Released Extremists - Chancellor

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th November, 2020) Austria will introduce a new electronic surveillance system targeting convicted felons who have served sentences for crimes related to extremism, Chancellor Sebastian Kurz said on Wednesday.

"Those who were recently released will be electronically monitored, by means of anklets or bracelets. This is a serious encroachment of privacy but, in my opinion, it constitutes a necessary step to minimize the threats posed to the population," Kurz said at a press conference.

The chancellor stated that this and several other measures to tackle radical islam had been approved by the country's cabinet during a meeting earlier in the day.

As many as 300 so-called foreign terrorist fighters left Austria to take up arms in Syria and Iraq over recent years, Kurz stated, adding that approximately half were either killed or remain at war, and the other half are either in prison in Austria or have been released.

The adoption of tougher measures follows in the wake of the November 2 terrorist attack in Vienna that saw a gunman believed to be a supporter of Islamic State (terrorist organization, banned in Russia) open fire and kill four people.

It was later revealed that the assailant, an Austrian native of ethnic Albanian descent with links to North Macedonia, had been released from prison early after being sentenced to 22 months incarceration in 2019 for terrorism-related offenses.

Austrian police arrested 30 people in a series of coordinated anti-terrorism raids on Monday.

