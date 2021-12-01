UrduPoint.com

Austria To Launch Domestic Security Agency On Wednesday

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 01st December 2021 | 12:00 AM

Austria to Launch Domestic Security Agency on Wednesday

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st December, 2021) Austria's new domestic security and intelligence agency DSN will get down to work on Wednesday, in what Interior Minister Karl Nehammer described as a "historic day" for national security.

"It is huge. It is not every day that you see something like this happen in Europe. Any country that has done it will tell you that building a security agency from scratch is an intensive and painstaking process," he told a news conference.

Nehammer said DSN would have an entirely new structure, admission and training requirements, and an experienced command led by Omar Haijawi-Pirchner, the former head of state criminal police in Lower Austria.

The agency will get a new home in historical military barracks in the coming years. The $6.8 million complex will also house Federal criminal police and a cybersecurity unit.

DSN will be tasked with counter-terrorism policing as part of a national security overhaul. It was launched after a known jihadist shot four people dead and wounded 22 others in Vienna in November 2020.

Related Topics

Dead Police Europe Interior Minister Vienna Austria November Criminals 2020 From Million

Recent Stories

General Women’s Union, UN Women organise panel d ..

General Women’s Union, UN Women organise panel discussion on violence against ..

21 minutes ago
 SAfrica's Aspen inks deal with J&J for African ant ..

SAfrica's Aspen inks deal with J&J for African anti-Covid jab

6 minutes ago
 Pandemic Pushes Hunger in Latin America, Caribbean ..

Pandemic Pushes Hunger in Latin America, Caribbean to 15-Year High - UN

6 minutes ago
 Greek Opposition Criticizes Mandatory Vaccination ..

Greek Opposition Criticizes Mandatory Vaccination for People Over 60 in Country

6 minutes ago
 PML-N always tried to make institutions controvers ..

PML-N always tried to make institutions controversial: Senator Vawda

6 minutes ago
 Punjab set to launch RED vaccination campaign phas ..

Punjab set to launch RED vaccination campaign phase 2

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.