Austria to Lift COVID-19 Lockdown for Unvaccinated Next Week - Chancellor

Austria will cancel the lockdown for citizens who have not been immunized against the coronavirus starting January 31, Chancellor Karl Nehammer said on Wednesday

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th January, 2022) Austria will cancel the lockdown for citizens who have not been immunized against the coronavirus starting January 31, Chancellor Karl Nehammer said on Wednesday.

"The lockdown for the unvaccinated ends from next Monday," Nehammer said ahead of a cabinet meeting.

According to him, there are currently around 1.5 million unvaccinated Austrians out of some 9 million population in the country.

The decision to revoke the measure comes as the COVID-19 workload of hospitals, primarily, intensive care units, has stabilized.

However, the unvaccinated are still barred from accessing most public places, including catering facilities, and cultural events, while the requirement to wear FFP2 masks remains in force.

Vaccine certificates for those immunized with two doses will be effective for six month and nine months for those who received booster shots, according to Health Minister Wolfgang Mueckstein.

To date, Austria has confirmed over 1.7 million coronavirus cases and more than 14,000 related fatalities, according to the latest data available.