UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Austria To Make Supermarket Shoppers Wear Face Masks

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Mon 30th March 2020 | 06:47 PM

Austria to make supermarket shoppers wear face masks

The Austrian government announced Monday that shoppers in supermarkets will have to wear face masks in order to further clamp down on the spread of the novel coronavirus

Vienna, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2020 ) :The Austrian government announced Monday that shoppers in supermarkets will have to wear face masks in order to further clamp down on the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Austria has been in lockdown for two weeks in an effort to stem the pandemic, with the country seeing 9,000 infections and 108 deaths.

But Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz said further measures were necessary to staunch the outbreak and supermarkets would be distributing masks to customers on entry.

"I would like to say that a mask for everyone will be available from Wednesday, but in some branches it may take a day or two longer," Kurz said in a televised press conference.

"From that time on it will be obligatory to wear them in supermarkets." Kurz cautioned that the new measure was no substitute for maintaining the recommended distance from other people in public and was intended as a supplementary safeguard.

While it offered the mask-wearer little protection against contracting the virus themselves, it would help prevent them passing it onto other people if they were unwittingly infected, he said.

"I am aware that masks for our culture are something unusual and that this will be a big adjustment," he said, drawing a contrast with Asian countries where the practice is more common.

Asked about how many suitable masks were currently available, Kurz admitted that there was high international demand for them and that home-made masks would also be acceptable to wear.

Kurz warned Austrians that they were in the "calm before the storm" in terms of the fight against the virus.

Lockdown measures are currently scheduled to run until 13 April but Kurz warned the country was engaged in "a marathon" to beat the virus and that "we are still a long way off easing the (lockdown) measures".

In other steps announced Monday, the government said it would pay the wages of those who are at particular risk of complications from COVID-19 but who cannot work from home, in order to make sure they do not go out to work.

The government also said that it would be carrying out testing on a sample of 2,000 inhabitants in order to form a picture of how widespread the virus was among the broader population.

Health Minister Rudolf Anschober said that "great progress" was being made on antibody tests to reveal who had already contracted the virus and would therefore theoretically have immunity from reinfection.

Such tests could hopefully be rolled out "in a foreseeable time frame," Anschober said.

Related Topics

Storm Immunity Marathon Progress April May From Government Asia Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Sindh CM establishes Emergency Fund in fight again ..

24 minutes ago

5 persons' corona test reports found positive

4 minutes ago

World athletics championships moving to 2022: orga ..

4 minutes ago

Ejaz Shah appeals citizen to stay at home, follow ..

4 minutes ago

Polish President Duda's Rating Surges to 54.6% Ahe ..

4 minutes ago

Number of COVID-19 Cases in Portugal Approaches 6, ..

25 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.